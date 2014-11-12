By Kevin Drawbaugh
WASHINGTON Nov 12 Republicans in the U.S.
Congress will move soon to kill a medical device tax that was
imposed less than two years ago under President Barack Obama's
healthcare law, congressional aides and analysts said on
Wednesday.
The 2.3-percent excise tax on sales of most medical devices
sold in the United States helps fund the healthcare law, known
as Obamacare, and applies to products ranging from bedpans to
costly heart pacemakers. It took effect in January 2013.
Last week's elections will elevate Republican Senator Orrin
Hatch, a long-standing opponent of the tax, to the chairmanship
of the tax-writing finance committee in the Senate.
Though no full-scale repeal of Obamacare is expected, even
with the Senate under Republican control, the move against the
device tax is part of efforts to chip away at the law.
"The senator will continue to examine and support every
viable opportunity to permanently repeal Obamacare's onerous tax
on medical devices," said his spokeswoman Julia Lawless.
The Senate in March 2013 approved a symbolic resolution
calling for repeal of the tax, with more than 30 Democrats
joining Republicans in support of the non-binding measure.
Opposition to the tax is also widespread in the House of
Representatives, so there is a strong chance it could be
repealed. Republicans held the majority there even before the
elections and voted on 50 occasions to repeal all or part of
Obamacare.
"Repeal of the medical device tax has once again become a
rallying cry for the Republicans ... and now they have the
congressional majority to potentially do something about it,"
said analysts at BernsteinResearch in a client note.
The tax has been projected to raise about $30 billion a year
in government revenue over 10 years. Medical device companies
have lobbyied against it on Capitol Hill.
Repeal could boost their profits by 1 to 5 percent a year,
the Bernstein analysts said, naming possible beneficiaries as
Medtronic Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott
Laboratories, Baxter International, St. Jude
Medical Inc and Stryker Corp.
One way for Republicans to proceed could be for the House to
approve a bill and send it to the Senate. But Republicans there
might have difficulty getting enough votes to overcome a likely
veto by Obama. A budget process path is also a possibility.
