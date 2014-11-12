(Adds context on contribution of tax to Obamacare funding.)
WASHINGTON Nov 12 Republicans in the U.S.
Congress will soon move to kill a medical device tax imposed
less than two years ago under President Barack Obama's
healthcare law, congressional aides and analysts said on
Wednesday.
The 2.3-percent excise tax on sales of most medical devices
sold in the United States helps fund the law, known as
Obamacare, and applies to products ranging from bedpans to heart
pacemakers. It took effect in January 2013 and is projected to
raise about $30 billion a year in government revenue over 10
years.
Though no full-scale repeal of Obamacare is expected, even
with the Senate now under Republican control, the move against
the tax is part of efforts to gradually chip away at the law.
Last week's elections will elevate Republican Senator Orrin
Hatch, a long-standing opponent of the tax, to the chairmanship
of the tax-writing finance committee in the Senate.
"The senator will continue to examine and support every
viable opportunity to permanently repeal Obamacare's onerous tax
on medical devices," said his spokeswoman Julia Lawless.
The Senate in March 2013 approved a symbolic resolution
calling for repeal of the tax, with more than 30 Democrats
joining Republicans in support of the non-binding measure.
Opposition to the tax is also widespread in the House of
Representatives, so there is a strong chance it could be
repealed. Republicans held the majority there even before the
elections and voted on 50 occasions to repeal all or part of
Obamacare.
Should the tax be scrapped, it would represent a loss of
under 3 percent of the funding Obamacare is expected to need
over the next ten years, which is estimated at over $1 trillion.
"Repeal of the medical device tax has once again become a
rallying cry for the Republicans ... and now they have the
congressional majority to potentially do something about it,"
said analysts at BernsteinResearch in a client note.
The tax has been projected . Medical device companies have
lobbyied against it on Capitol Hill.
Repeal could boost their profits by 1 to 5 percent a year,
the Bernstein analysts said, naming possible beneficiaries as
Medtronic Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott
Laboratories, Baxter International, St. Jude
Medical Inc and Stryker Corp.
