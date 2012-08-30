* Withholding tax rules delayed a year to January 2014

* Affects taxation of swap payments to foreign investors

By Patrick Temple-West

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday that it will delay until 2014 the start of new tax rules that some options exchanges fear could limit trading volume.

In January, the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury proposed rules -- initially scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2013 -- that would put withholdings for foreign investors on dividend-equivalent swap payments on a par with stock dividends.

The new start date will be January 1, 2014, the IRS said in a statement. The agency said it was responding to concerns from financial participants saying they would not have enough time to build and test systems to implement the withholding rules.

Earlier this year, U.S. exchanges, Deutsche Bank AG , the Abu Dhabi Investment Council and others asked for changes to the regulations.

Options exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc said in April that up to 20 percent of U.S. options volume could be threatened by the tax rules.

"The one-year extension is a positive development," CBOE Holdings Chief Executive William Brodsky said in a statement on Thursday.

The rules stem from a March 2010 law aimed at combating dividend-tax withholding avoidance by foreigners.

A non-U.S. stockholder is subject to a 30 percent withholding tax on dividends from direct ownership of a stock. But there is no tax withheld on dividend-equivalent payments from swap contracts.

"We're very pleased that we got 12 more months," said Payson Peabody, managing director and tax counsel for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). The trade group in April asked for an 18- to 24-month delay.