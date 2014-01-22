WASHINGTON Jan 22 A senior U.S. Treasury
Department official said on Wednesday that Republican Party
opposition to a new law meant to fight offshore tax dodging by
Americans will not impede the Obama administration's efforts to
implement it worldwide.
The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) is expected
to be targeted later this week at a Republican National
Committee (RNC) meeting by a resolution urging its repeal.
A Republican vote for abolishing FATCA, expected on Friday,
will not be "a big deal," Treasury Assistant Secretary for Tax
Policy Mark Mazur told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference.
Approved in 2010 and set to take effect on July 1, FATCA
will require most foreign banks and investment funds to report
to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service information about U.S.
customers' accounts worth $50,000 or more.
The law - enacted after a scandal involving Americans hiding
assets from the IRS in Swiss bank accounts - has been sharply
criticized by banks, libertarians and some Americans living
abroad as a costly and unneeded government overreach.
"Prior to yesterday ... I wasn't sure that the Republican
National Committee was going to do anything on this," Mazur
said. "We'll see what happens."
To implement FATCA worldwide, the Treasury Department is
negotiating "intergovernmental agreements" (IGAs) with more than
50 foreign governments. Each pact would give financial
institutions in those foreign countries much more certainty
about what they must do to comply with FATCA.
While the Treasury has so far signed more than a dozen of
these deals, negotiations with other countries - notably Canada
and China - have struggled, sources have said.
"There is a ton of momentum on the IGA negotiations," Mazur
said. "Our staff has done a really good job of doing these
negotiations. I expect that to continue."
