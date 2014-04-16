WASHINGTON, April 16 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service could resume issuing key tax approvals in May for energy
companies that need certainty from the IRS about their favorable
tax status as master limited partnerships before going public,
lawyers and industry professionals said on Wednesday.
Last week, the IRS said it had temporarily stopped issuing
private letter rulings for publicly traded partnerships,
including master limited partnerships or MLPs, to consider
changing its procedures.
The IRS did not say how long the delay would last, but it
could potentially postpone a handful of initial public offerings
in the works.
But on Wednesday, an MLP trade group said it has received
guidance from the IRS about the duration of the pause.
"My understanding is that the pause is expected to last two
or three months," said Mary Lyman, executive director of the
National Association of Publicly Traded Partnerships.
"We hope that proves to be correct and that PLR issuance
resumes without significant changes," Lyman said.
Linda Carlisle, a lawyer for the association, said the PLR
pause started in March. The IRS is not expected to issue new
regulations for companies seeking MLP status at the end of its
pause period, Carlisle said.
An IRS spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.
The IRS has said it undertook the review "given the
proliferation of publicly traded partnerships and changes in the
industries in which they tend to operate."
Last week, SandRidge Energy Inc said an MLP it had
considered setting up for its water-disposal business was
affected by the IRS action.
The MLP structure is limited to businesses in the energy and
transportation sectors. These structures are popular in part
because they pay no corporate taxes but are taxed at the
individual partner level.
In recent years, other companies with businesses that may
fall outside the IRS guidelines have successfully won private
letter rulings or PLRs and pushed the envelope of what can
qualify.
Among those are some oilfield services companies, which have
won PLRs by arguing that they are an integral part of the oil
and gas production business.
That growing subset of the MLP world triggered the IRS
decision to stop issuing new PLRs, experts said.
Once the IRS restarts issuing PLRs for MLPs, some types of
companies may still be kept waiting a long while, said Robert
Willens, a corporate tax and accounting analyst in New York.
After halting PLRs for real estate investment trusts (REITs)
for six months last year, the IRS still has not made
determinations for some companies, Willens said.
"Pending rulings have been filed for over a year that
haven't been issued yet," Willens said of the REITs. "Investors
are incredibly frustrated with the IRS's intransigence," he
said.
