* Billions of dollars of tax revenues at risk-OECD
* Cases in United States, New Zealand cited
March 5 International tax evasion by
multinational companies that take advantage of tax-rate
disparities among countries is on the rise, according to an
international study group.
By claiming multiple deductions and generating fake credits,
corporations can cancel out taxes owed, said the Paris-based
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Monday.
In a 25-page report, the OECD said billions of dollars of
tax revenues were at risk through aggressive tax planning
techniques used by companies to exploit tax rate differentials.
The report says companies "exploit national differences in
the tax treatment of instruments, entities or transfers to
deduct the same expense in several different countries, to make
income 'disappear' between countries or to artificially generate
several tax credits for the same foreign tax."
Companies typically use paper entities set up between home
countries and foreign countries where they operate. Some
strategies may be legal in countries where they are used. But
the report said they pose "significant policy issues."
"The OECD strives to eliminate double taxation and other
obstacles to cross-border trade and investment," Pascal
Saint-Amans, director of the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and
Administration, said in a statement accompanying the report.
"At the same time, we are working hard to make sure that
there are no tax loopholes between tax systems that would allow
some taxpayers to gain an unfair competitive advantage."
While the OECD, which represents 34 countries, did not
pinpoint the amount of taxes lost worldwide or name companies
involved, it did cite recent examples in which governments had
lost billions of dollars in revenue.
For example, U.S. companies using so-called "foreign tax
credit generators" cost the U.S. Treasury $3.5 billion a year,
the report said, referring to transactions that improperly
produce tax credits from foreign countries which are then used
to offset a company's U.S. taxes.
The report also cited cases in New Zealand involving four
banks that were settled in 2009.
Some advocacy groups that promote anti-evasion measures,
including the Tax Justice Network, an independent research and
advocacy organization, have criticized the OECD's crackdown on
global tax evasion, saying it does not go far enough.