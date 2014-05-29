WASHINGTON May 29 A U.S. House of
Representatives committee on Thursday approved legislation
renewing and making permanent a tax break, known as bonus
depreciation, that lets businesses immediately depreciate
certain new capital and equipment investments.
The bill, estimated to cost to taxpayers more than $260
billion over 10 years, is expected to die in the
Democratic-controlled Senate because the Republican measure is
not offset by any proposal for new government revenue to pay for
it. As a result, it would add to the federal budget deficit.
The bill was approved 23 to 11 along party lines by the
House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.
Initially enacted to aid businesses in the 2008 financial
crisis, bonus depreciation is one of about 50 temporary tax
breaks that technically expired at the end of 2013 because
Congress failed to renew them, as it often does.
Known as the tax extenders, these temporary measures are
expected to be renewed for another year or two, on a retroactive
basis, after the November congressional elections are over,
likely in December, analysts said.
Republican Representative Pat Tiberi said a contraction in
U.S. gross domestic product, announced on Thursday, was evidence
of the need to renew the tax break. Analysts blamed the
contraction primarily on harsh winter weather.
The committee also approved making certain charitable
donation tax breaks permanent, at an estimated cost to taxpayers
of $16 billion over 10 years.
Earlier this month, the full House voted to make the
business research and development tax credit permanent. That
bill was criticized by Democrats for its $156 billion cost over
10 years.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Richard Chang)