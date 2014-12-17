WASHINGTON Dec 16 Dozens of temporary tax breaks, including big ones for business research, wind power and foreign profits, were renewed by the U.S. Senate late on Tuesday, putting to rest worries that further delays in dealing with the so-called tax extenders might foul up the approaching tax filing season.

The Senate approved legislation sent from the House of Representatives that renews retroactively, back to Jan. 1, 2014, a 55-item package of tax breaks. Most of them expired at the end of 2013 and have since been in limbo.

The legislation will next go to President Barack Obama for signing into law.

(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Peter Cooney)