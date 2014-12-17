WASHINGTON Dec 16 Dozens of temporary tax
breaks, including big ones for business research, wind power and
foreign profits, were renewed by the U.S. Senate late on
Tuesday, putting to rest worries that further delays in dealing
with the so-called tax extenders might foul up the approaching
tax filing season.
The Senate approved legislation sent from the House of
Representatives that renews retroactively, back to Jan. 1, 2014,
a 55-item package of tax breaks. Most of them expired at the
end of 2013 and have since been in limbo.
The legislation will next go to President Barack Obama for
signing into law.
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Peter Cooney)