(Adds Senator Wyden quote and details)
By Kevin Drawbaugh
WASHINGTON Dec 16 Dozens of temporary tax
breaks, including big ones for business research, wind power and
foreign profits, were renewed by the U.S. Senate late on
Tuesday, putting to rest worries that further delays in dealing
with the so-called tax extenders might foul up the approaching
tax-filing season.
The Senate approved legislation sent from the House of
Representatives that renews retroactively, back to Jan. 1, 2014,
a 55-item package of tax breaks. Most of them expired at the
end of 2013 and have since been in limbo.
The legislation, which passed the Senate 76-16, will be sent
to President Barack Obama for signing into law.
In a floor speech before passage, Senate Finance Committee
Chairman Ron Wyden said: "With this tax bill, the Congress is
turning in its tax homework 11 months late...this package of tax
incentives will last just two weeks before families and
businesses are thrown back into the dark with respect to the
taxes they owe. The legislation accomplishes nothing for 2015."
In calling on Congress to provide greater certainty for
taxpayers next year, Wyden added, "The Congress is about to pass
a tax bill that doesn't have the shelf life of a carton of
eggs."
Nevertheless, not just big businesses, but ordinary
Americans are affected by extender provisions for items such as
state and local sales tax, canceled mortgage debt, college
tuition, schoolteacher supplies and health insurance.
The measure would be good through the end of this year. If
Obama signs it, that would mean taxpayers could claim the tax
breaks for the 2014 tax year, but Congress would have to debate
them all over again in 2015.
The bill was projected to cost U.S. taxpayers $41.6 billion
over 10 years. No new federal revenue sources were dedicated to
fully offsetting that cost, which means it would increase the
federal budget deficit.
The extenders usually win short-term renewal and extension
from Congress every year or two.
Nearly half of the total 10-year estimated cost comes from
the three largest items: a $7.6 billion credit for business
research and development costs; a $6.4 billion tax break for
renewable energy production plants; and a $5.1 billion tax
exception that allows financial firms and other businesses to
defer U.S. taxes on certain foreign profits.
Another tax break, known as bonus depreciation, allows
businesses to write off and deduct capital investments more
quickly at an estimated 10-year cost of $1.5 billion.
(Editing by Peter Cooney and Lisa Shumaker)