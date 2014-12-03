(Adds vote tally, Boehner comment, details, byline)

By Kevin Drawbaugh

WASHINGTON Dec 3 Moving to allay uncertainty about the 2014 tax year, the U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to renew a wide-ranging package of temporary tax breaks, known as the "extenders," postponing further debate on them to 2015.

The 55-item package of tax breaks includes ones for business research costs and depreciation schedules, multinational corporations' tax avoidance strategies, teachers, commuters, green energy, racehorse owners and Hollywood studios.

The House approved the package by a 378-46 vote.

The renewal would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2014. That means U.S. taxpayers would be able to claim the tax breaks for 2014, if the Senate and President Barack Obama concur.

The extenders expired at the end of 2013. The House's renewal bill would only be valid until the end of this year. So the tax breaks would expire again within weeks, setting up another fight over their long-term future next year in Congress.

"I am hopeful today's bill will help lay the groundwork for the House and Senate to continue their work to fix our broken tax code through tax reform," Republican House Speaker John Boehner said in a statement immediately after the vote.