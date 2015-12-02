By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 2 Exxon Mobil Corp has not
shared information about its U.S. taxes with a global
transparency effort that the company has endorsed and that
President Barack Obama has backed, the project's organizers said
on Wednesday.
Exxon was one of several energy companies that failed to
share U.S.-specific tax information for a report released on
Wednesday by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative
(EITI), which audits payments made by companies for drilling or
mining.
EITI is a watchdog group that targets corruption in energy
and mineral-rich nations with impoverished populations.
Obama in 2011 committed the United States to the effort,
saying it would help ensure "that taxpayers receive every dollar
they're due." The president's commitment came while endorsing
the Open Government Partnership, an even broader good-government
effort conceived that same year.
Exxon, one of the world's largest corporations, has a
seat on the EITI board and has pledged to disclose payments it
makes around the world.
The company discloses tax and royalty information in many
countries but will not say what it pays the Internal Revenue
Service, according to EITI findings released on Wednesday.
Exxon did not report its U.S. federal corporate income tax
payments for 2013, the year under review, according to the EITI.
Exxon spokesman William F. Holbrook said the company had no
comment on the EITI initiative while that "work is still in
progress." He said Exxon is "one of the largest taxpayers in the
U.S. and around the world."
U.S. corporations are not legally required to disclose their
U.S. federal income tax payments publicly and most do not. But
they do routinely disclose their global effective tax rates and
other accounting.
Under the EITI protocol, however, energy companies that
participate, including Exxon, commit to disclosing meaningful
payments they make to governments.
Exxon and other EITI participants are expected later this
month to formally endorse Wednesday's report.
ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp and Continental
Resources Inc are among other major energy companies
that did not share tax information with EITI.
ConocoPhillips supports EITI and "has volunteered to make
disclosures that it deems appropriate," a spokesman said.
Chevron and Continental did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The U.S. corporate income tax rate is 35 percent but few
multinational companies pay that rate thanks to regulations that
allow them to reduce their U.S. tax burdens.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Bill Trott)