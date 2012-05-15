WASHINGTON May 15 Financial institutions from
around the world called for delay and changes to soften proposed
U.S. rules to combat offshore tax evasion at an Internal Revenue
Service hearing on Tuesday.
Government tax officials gave no indication about how they
would respond to the businesses' requests and said the final
rules were on track to be ready within three to four months.
With just months to go before implementation of the Foreign
Account Tax Compliance Act, representatives from a range of
businesses complained that FATCA's rules would cause confusion
and reporting errors that could destabilize markets.
Enacted by Congress in 2010, FATCA is intended to help the
IRS gather information about Americans' accounts holding more
than $50,000 in assets in foreign banks and other institutions.
Since the law was signed, businesses have been fighting for
more leniency. Proposed FATCA rules issued in February did limit
its scope somewhat and delayed some start dates.
The law is coming at a time when cash-strapped governments
around the world are trying to collect more tax revenue under
existing law, rather than raise tax rates. Congress' Joint
Committee on Taxation has estimated FATCA will bring $792
million a year more to the federal government.
As proposed, the FATCA rules would require most banks and
financial institutions worldwide to gather information and
disclose it to the IRS. Its f i rst phase is set to begin in 2013.
"This is having far-reaching consequences that I don't think
the Congress anticipated," said Michael Edwards, chief counsel
with the World Council of Credit Unions Inc, an industry group.
Jacob Braun, a Bank of New York Mellon managing director,
called on tax officials to delay FATCA's start date until 2014.
He said financial institutions would need at least 12 to 18
months to get ready for the law once it was finalized.
The United States is working with other countries to set up
information sharing agreements to ease the burden of compliance,
said Jesse Eggert, associate international tax counsel at the
U.S. Treasury Department.
The Treasury Department announced in February proposed pacts
with five European countries to become "FATCA partners." For
nations not invited to become FATCA partners, institutions in
those countries must cooperate on their own with the IRS.