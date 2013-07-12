July 12 The U.S. Treasury Department said on
Friday it will postpone by six months until July 1, 2014, the
enforcement of a new law cracking down on offshore tax avoidance
by Americans.
The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, or FATCA, requires
foreign banks and other institutions to give information to the
U.S. government about offshore accounts worth more than $50,000
that are held by Americans.
Foreign banks have complained about the costs of FATCA and
its conflicts with their home-country banking laws.
"We are providing an additional six months to complete
agreements with countries and jurisdictions across the globe,"
said Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Tax
Affairs Robert Stack in a statement.
(Reporting by Paatrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Gerald E. McCormick)