April 2 The U.S. Treasury Department said on
Wednesday it was postponing by 10 days the deadline for foreign
financial institutions to register with the U.S. government
under a new law meant to combat offshore tax dodging by
Americans.
The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) will require
foreign banks, insurers and investment funds to send the
Internal Revenue Service information about Americans' offshore
accounts worth more than $50,000.
The deadline for foreign institutions was postponed to May 5
from April 25, the department said in a statement.
