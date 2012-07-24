WASHINGTON, July 24 The U.S. Treasury Department
will release before the end of July new compliance rules for
foreign governments eager to cooperate with looming U.S. tax
laws and spare their domestic banks from U.S. fines, a Treasury
official said on Tuesday.
The comments were made Michael Plowgian, an attorney advisor
in the Treasury office of Internal Tax Counsel, speaking to the
tax and legal news service BNA. A Treasury spokesperson
confirmed Plowgian's comments.
The expected rules are part of Treasury's implementation of
the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, or FATCA, a 2010
anti-tax evasion law.
The United States will begin penalizing foreign banks in
2014 for failing to disclose information to government
authorities about clients who are U.S. citizens.
Some banks have complained they cannot comply with the FATCA
law as well as their own domestic privacy laws.
To remedy this problem, the anticipated Treasury rules will
offer a FATCA compromise for banks, allowing them to report some
client information to their home governments and some data
directly to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
Washington is already negotiating agreements with seven
countries to collect banks' client information: France, Germany,
Italy, Spain, Britain, Switzerland and Japan.
These agreements are expected to serve as the blueprint for
more countries to cooperate with Treasury, Plowgian said.
Banks in countries that do not sign up with Treasury will
need to report client tax information directly to the IRS. Banks
that do not share client information with the IRS face up to a
30 percent withholding tax beginning in 2014.
