WASHINGTON Nov 19 Four bank lobbying groups
have asked the Obama administration for a six-month delay in the
start of an anti-tax evasion law set to begin on July 1, 2014,
saying that banks and other financial institutions need more
time to prepare.
The effective date of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act
(FATCA) has already been postponed twice, pushing it back 18
months. The law was approved in 2010. It is still not in full
effect.
But the Obama administration has yet to provide all the
rules needed by banks and financial firms to comply, the
lobbying groups said in a Nov. 18 letter to tax officials.
FATCA requires foreign banks, insurers and investment funds
to send the Internal Revenue Service information about
Americans' offshore accounts worth more than $50,000.
Foreign businesses that do not comply can be effectively
frozen out of U.S. capital markets because of a 30 percent
withholding tax on their income from the United States.
Less than eight months remain before penalties start.
"This is insufficient time to achieve the effective, full
implementation of FATCA," said the letter, signed by the
American Bankers Association, The Clearing House Association
LLC, the Institute of International Bankers and the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association.
A Treasury Department spokeswoman did not have an immediate
comment on Wednesday.
In 2009, Swiss financial services company UBS
, the world's largest wealth manager by assets,
paid a fine of $780 million to the United States to avoid
criminal charges over Americans' use of secret Swiss bank
accounts to avoid taxes.
Months later, Congress drafted FATCA, which was signed into
law by President Barack Obama. Banks immediately blasted it and
said compliance would cost more than $100 million.
Enforcement of FATCA penalties was delayed initially until
Jan. 1, 2014, and then again by another six months.