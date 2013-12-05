WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service has spent 19 months and more than $8.6 million getting
ready to enforce a new law against offshore tax evasion that
takes effect next year, but the agency is still not prepared, a
watchdog group said on Thursday.
More IRS computer and staff improvements are needed to
administer the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, said the
Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.
Enacted in 2010, FATCA is set to take effect in July 2014.
It will require foreign financial institutions to tell the IRS
about Americans' offshore accounts worth more than $50,000.
The law was enacted after a Swiss banking scandal showed
U.S. taxpayers hid substantial fortunes overseas.
Between 200,000 and 400,000 foreign banks, investment funds
and insurers companies are expected to register with the IRS to
comply with the law, TIGTA said.
Implementing the law has involved policy changes along the
way that in November 2012 undercut the IRS' first FATCA software
system. "The IRS was unable to fully utilize the initial
system," which cost $8.6 million, TIGTA said.
Many FATCA staffers have not yet been assigned and budget
constraints have delayed work, TIGTA said in a report.
The IRS challenged TIGTA's findings. "The need to redesign
the system in 2012 was due to significant and necessary
regulatory changes," the IRS said.
In November, four bank lobbying groups asked the Obama
administration for a six-month delay in FATCA.
The TIGTA report suggests FATCA should be delayed, said
Michael Hirschfeld, chairman of the American Bar Association tax
section and a lawyer at Dechert LLP. "This is more fuel for the
fire to delay things," he said.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Mohammad Zargham)