WASHINGTON Jan 24 The Republican National
Committee (RNC) on Friday called for the repeal of a U.S.
anti-tax-evasion law, siding with big banks, libertarians and
American expatriates that have criticized the Obama
administration statute.
At its winter meeting in Washington, the RNC approved by
voice vote a resolution in favor of abolishing the 2010 Foreign
Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), set to take effect in July,
marking the party's first explicit attack on the law.
FATCA will require most foreign banks and investment funds
to report to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service information about
U.S. customers' accounts worth $50,000 or more. The law was
enacted after a scandal involving Americans hiding assets in
Swiss bank accounts to dodge U.S. taxes.
Critics have blasted the law as an unfair government
overreach and invasion of financial privacy.
"The Republican National Committee ... urges the U.S.
Congress to repeal FATCA," said the measure, staking out a
campaign position ahead of 2014's mid-term elections.
On Wednesday, with the RNC vote expected to occur, a senior
Treasury Department official said the vote would not hurt the
administration's efforts to implement FATCA via a web of tax
information-sharing agreements with other countries.
Tax watchdog groups that support FATCA slammed the
Republican vote. "It is mind-boggling that a major political
party would even consider endorsing a resolution to facilitate
tax evasion," said Heather Lowe, director of government affairs
at anti-graft watchdog group Global Financial Integrity.
"Repealing the law would cripple the U.S. and global efforts
to fight offshore tax evasion," she said in a statement.
The Center for Freedom and Prosperity, a group that
advocates for lower taxes and financial privacy, praised the RNC
vote. "The GOP's adoption of FATCA repeal to its platform is a
major victory for taxpayer privacy rights," said the center's
Director of Government Affairs Brian Garst.
Republican Senator Rand Paul last year introduced
legislation to repeal parts of FATCA, citing privacy concerns.
Repeal is unlikely and the issue was not expected to
resonate with average U.S. voters, said lobbyists on both ends
of the political spectrum. But they said Republican opposition
to the law could help the party raise campaign funds.
(Reporting by Patrick Temle-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Alden Bentley)