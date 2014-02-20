WASHINGTON Feb 20 The U.S. Treasury Department
announced on Thursday it was easing some of the reporting
requirements for banks and investors under a global anti-tax
evasion law due to take effect on July 1.
The more than 50 changes and clarifications are part of the
Obama administration's effort to implement the Foreign Account
Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) of 2010. Some financial firms called
the law unworkable at the time of its passage.
"These regulations are the last substantial set of guidance
necessary to implement FATCA," Robert Stack, deputy assistant
secretary for international tax affairs, said in an interview.
The changes will make it easier for some foreign insurance
companies to report customer information to the United States
and address some concerns banks had about how to comply with
FATCA and other U.S. financial reporting and withholding laws
on the books.
Congress passed FATCA in response to a scandal involving
Americans hiding money in Swiss bank accounts. The law requires
foreign banks to share information about Americans' accounts of
more than $50,000 with the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S.
tax agency.
Foreign institutions that fail to comply at all with FATCA
face a potential 30-percent withholding tax on their U.S. source
income, a penalty that could effectively freeze them out of U.S.
financial markets.
Before Treasury announced its FATCA rule changes, four
banking groups called for a six-month delay to the law, saying
businesses did not have enough guidance to guarantee they were
complying with the law.
This week the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on
Investigations announced it would hold a hearing next Wednesday
to scrutinize the U.S. effort to crack down on tax evasion in
Switzerland.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Howard Goller and
Chizu Nomiyama)