WASHINGTON Oct 1 If Congress does nothing and
the United States plunges off the "fiscal cliff" in three
months, taxes would rise for 90 percent of Americans due to
automatic increases in income and payroll taxes and a range of
other fiscal shocks, said a report issued on Monday.
In the latest forecast of trouble ahead if Capitol Hill
cannot overcome its fiscal paralysis, the Tax Policy Center, a
Washington thinktank, predicted taxes would rise by $500 billion
in 2013, or an average of almost $3,500 per household.
At the same time, government spending would shrink, reducing
the budget deficit, but the economy would likely be thrown back
into recession next year, the center said, echoing similar
predictions of the devastating impact of going off the 'cliff.'
"Lawmakers could soften that near-term hit by delaying or
repealing provisions in the 'cliff' or by enacting other
spending and tax policies that would provide offsetting support
for the economy," the center said.
President Barack Obama and Congress earlier this year
approved an extension of a cut in the payroll tax rate to 4.2
percent from 6.2 percent. The tax funds Social Security and
Medicare. It is paid by about 160 million working Americans.
The payroll tax break was "clearly intended as temporary
stimulus" and is the most likely tax cut to expire, said Donald
Marron, director of the Tax Policy Center at a news conference.
Cuts in the individual income tax, capital gains tax,
dividend tax and other taxes affecting most Americans were
pushed through in 2001 and 2003 by President George W. Bush.
They were extended under Obama in 2010, but will expire at the
end of this year.
The fiscal cliff looms not far in the future regardless of
the outcome of the Nov. 6 elections for president and Congress.
"No matter who wins in November, the country has to face the
issue of looming tax increases," said Roberton Williams, a
senior fellow at the Urban Institute, a partner with the
Brookings Institution in the Tax Policy Center.