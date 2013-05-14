European shares helped by oil stocks, Citi upgrade; eyes on Syngenta- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
WASHINGTON May 14 The top U.S. Republican on the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee said on Tuesday it was time for the acting head of the Internal Revenue Service, Steven Miller, to leave his post amid a growing controversy over IRS scrutiny of conservative groups.
"He basically misled me. I really think it is time for him to leave," Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah told reporters.
The remarks came as the Senate Finance Committee and at least two U.S. House of Representatives panels are launching probes. The panels plan to look into the tax agency's use of search terms such as "Tea Party" in targeting tax-exempt status applications from conservative groups for closer scrutiny. (Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Paul Simao)
MILAN, April 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
SARAJEVO, April 5 The Croatian Power Exchange (CROPEX) said on Wednesday it would start intraday electricity trading on April 26, giving the European Union's newest member access to broader power markets.
ROME, April 5 An Italian government measure aimed at defending companies from hostile takeovers will require disclosure when an investor takes a 10-percent stake in any listed company, according to a draft of the bill.