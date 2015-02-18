By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 18 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders
lashed out on Wednesday at widespread use of offshore tax havens
by U.S. companies, and the liberal independent targeted a group
that represents CEOs of big corporations and wants corporate
taxes lowered.
Sanders, top opposition member on the U.S. Senate Budget
Committee, released a report decrying what he called "legalized
tax fraud." It showed that 111 of the 201 member companies of
the Business Roundtable are sheltering more than $1 trillion in
profits overseas, where they are not subject to U.S. taxes.
Using the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and other tax havens,
these companies have saved more than $280 billion in tax
liabilities, Sanders concluded in the report.
The senator from Vermont delivered his broadside a day ahead
of a media event the Business Roundtable scheduled at its
Washington office. The group was expected to call again for a
rewrite of the U.S. tax code including a lower corporate income
tax rate.
Sanders said Business Roundtable companies account for
roughly half of an estimated $2 trillion in profits held
overseas by U.S. companies under a loophole that lets them defer
taxation on profits from overseas subsidiaries.
The "last thing" Congress should do is provide more tax
breaks to such profitable businesses, Sanders said.
"Instead of sheltering profits in the Cayman Islands and
other offshore tax havens, the largest corporations in this
country must pay their fair share of taxes so that our country
has the revenue we need to rebuild America and reduce the
deficit," Sanders said in a statement.
Many business groups have sought a "repatriation holiday"
that would allow them to bring home overseas profits at a
reduced tax rate.
The senator's report relies heavily on data compiled in June
2014 by Citizens for Tax Justice, a left-leaning activist group,
and U.S. Public Interest Research Group, a consumer advocacy
group that says it "stands up to powerful special interests."
The report said the data comes from Securities and Exchange
Commission filings compared with offshore subsidiaries listed in
a 2008 Government Accountability Office report on tax havens.
Among Business Roundtable members listed in the report with
large amounts of profits held abroad were General Electric Co
with $110 billion, Pfizer Inc with $69 billion
and IBM Corp with $52.3 billion.
A spokeswoman for the Business Roundtable said the group was
studying the report and could not immediately comment on it.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
David Gregorio)