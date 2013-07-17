(Adds Werfel comments, details on healthcare delay, House vote,
IRS budget cut)
By Patrick Temple-West and Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, July 17 Two U.S. government
officials warned on Wednesday that the launch of new state
healthcare exchanges could potentially be delayed, raising
further doubts about the implementation of President Barack
Obama's signature legislation.
Alan Duncan, an auditor with the Treasury Inspector General
for Tax Administration, an Internal Revenue Service agency that
monitors performance, said testing the systems needed to
implement the exchanges "will be difficult to complete" by the
Oct. 1 start date.
"The lack of adequate testing could result in significant
delays and errors in accepting and processing ... applications
for health insurance coverage," he told the House of
Representatives Oversight and Government Reform committee.
At the same hearing, Government Accountability Office
official John Dicken said the amount of work the federal
government needs to do in each state has yet to be determined,
raising the risk of missing deadlines. He added that the federal
government and the states have already missed some deadlines.
The House on Wednesday approved a one year delay to the law.
However, Obama administration officials offered assurances
that they were on track.
"We are on target to have our new systems ready for
deployment when open enrollment in the marketplace begins on
Oct. 1," Acting Internal Revenue Service chief Danny Werfel told
the committee.
At a separate hearing, Mark Iwry, a health policy senior
adviser at the Treasury Department, told lawmakers the
administration's healthcare work was on time.
HEALTHCARE'S PATH AHEAD
Beginning in October, individuals will be able to buy health
insurance through the new exchanges to comply with the Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act, which is also sometimes
called Obamacare.
The exchanges are essential to the healthcare law's
"individual mandate," which requires people to have insurance or
pay a fine. The exchanges will extend coverage to millions of
uninsured Americans by offering subsidized insurance through
online marketplaces in all 50 states.
Many states have refused to set up the exchanges, adding to
the federal government's burden in implementing the law, which
begins for individuals next year. The federal government has to
set up exchanges for individuals in 34 states.
The U.S. Treasury and White House said earlier this month
that businesses would not be required to offer health coverage,
or pay a fee, for 2014 to give businesses more time to comply.
Businesses complained that IRS instructions on how to comply
were not published and they would not have time to prepare. The
new fee affects businesses with more than 50 full-time
employees.
Congressional Republicans, who have taken more than three
dozen votes to repeal the law since it was signed in 2010, are
using the delay to argue that the entire law is flawed.
Also on Wednesday, the Republican-controlled House
Appropriations Committee approved a 24 percent budget cut for
the IRS in fiscal 2014. The bill prohibits the agency from
spending funds to implement the healthcare law's individual
mandate.
Republican efforts to repeal or defund the law have little
chance of passing in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
(Reporting By Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kim Dixon, Leslie
Gevirtz and Andre Grenon)