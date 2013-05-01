WASHINGTON May 1 Employer-sponsored healthcare
plans cannot include most "wellness programs" as part of minimum
coverage requirements, dealing a setback to many businesses,
according to new federal rules for U.S. President Barack Obama's
healthcare overhaul starting next year.
The Internal Revenue Service released on Tuesday proposed
rules for Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act that handed a victory
to labor unions and consumer groups, tax lawyers said on
Wednesday.
Under the law, a large employer must pay an excise tax
penalty if it fails to provide minimum coverage for even one
full-time employee, forcing that employee to get a tax credit to
buy health insurance through one of the new state insurance
exchanges.
Businesses and non-profits had hoped to include wellness
programs as part of the affordable and bare-bone coverage they
must provide workers. Now employers may need to spend more for
workers' health coverage, tax lawyers said.
Only wellness programs designed to prevent smoking will
qualify, the IRS said.
Employer wellness programs became a controversial issue in
healthcare implementation. These programs can vary widely, but
can require a worker to meet certain health standards such as
low cholesterol levels, for example, to reap lower insurance
premium costs.
Labor unions and employee advocacy groups warned that
employers could circumvent minimum healthcare coverage by
including wellness programs as part of the healthcare coverage
they offer.
Wellness programs can be discriminatory and put some sick or
unhealthy workers at a disadvantage, employee advocates argued.
"We are very happy with the rules," said Dania Palanker,
senior counsel for the National Women's Law Center, which
lobbied the IRS to disallow wellness programs from an employer's
minimum healthcare coverage offering.
Retail industry groups were among the businesses that called
on the IRS to include wellness programs as part of health
coverage.
"It is a setback for employers," Greta Cowart, a partner at
Haynes and Boone LLP, said of the IRS ruling. Employers now
"lose part of the bang for the buck in terms of the penalty."
The new IRS rules are proposed and open to revisions before
the law goes into effect. The public has until July 2 to submit
comments to the IRS for changes.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh,
Howard Goller and Bob Burgdorfer)