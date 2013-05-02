WASHINGTON May 2 A group of individuals and
businesses filed a lawsuit against the Obama administration's
healthcare overhaul on Thursday, hoping to stop the law in
states that have not set up new insurance exchanges.
The complaint filed in the Washington federal court
challenges federal rules issued in 2012 for implementing the
president's 2010 healthcare law which goes into full force in
January 2014.
The 12 challengers, ranging from a hospital chain to a
restaurant franchise, argue that Internal Revenue Service rules
issued last year should be invalidated because they contradict
what Congress originally intended.
A court win for the challengers could cast doubt over the
IRS's ability to enforce the healthcare law's new tax penalties.
Under the healthcare law, a large employer must pay an
excise tax penalty if it fails to provide minimum coverage for
even one fulltime employee, forcing that employee to get a tax
credit to buy health insurance through one of the new state
exchanges.
Thirty-three of 50 states have proved either not ready or
unwilling to establish their own insurance exchanges, forcing
the federal government to create the marketplaces.
Some Republican-led states including Texas have refused to
establish their own exchanges because of their political
opposition to Obama's signature domestic policy achievement.
The remaining 17 states and the District of Columbia are
building their own exchanges.
The IRS is charged with distributing health insurance tax
credits through the state exchanges.
But the complaint argues that the federally created
exchanges cannot deliver the tax credits because the law does
not say explicitly that they can.
The challengers are asking for a federal court order barring
administration and enforcement of the healthcare law in these 33
states.
About 7 million people are expected to sign up for
healthcare coverage in 2014 through the state-run and federal
exchanges. Open enrollment begins on Oct. 1 with full operations
set for Jan. 1. The number of exchange customers is expected to
reach 26 million in 2022, according to the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office.
IRS RULE CHALLENGED
"The IRS rule we are challenging is at war with the act's
plain language and completely rewrites the deal that Congress
made with the states on running these insurance exchanges," said
Michael Carvin, a partner at law firm Jones Day who is
representing the challengers.
A Treasury Department spokeswoman said in response to the
lawsuit: "We are confident that providing tax credits to
individuals in every state is supported by the statute and our
authority to interpret it."
The Supreme Court in June 2012 upheld most of the healthcare
law.
The Obama administration was already facing pressure over
the IRS rules, which some Republicans see as a way to abolish
parts of the law after the Supreme Court ruling.
At a Republican-led congressional hearing last year,
then-IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman acknowledged that "there is
some contradictory language" in the healthcare law.
Thursday's lawsuit is the latest court challenge attacking
the healthcare law since the Supreme Court's June ruling.
At least six other lawsuits against the healthcare law are
pending in court's around the country.
The case, No. 13-623 Halbig et al v. Sebelius et al, was
filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
