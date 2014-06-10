WASHINGTON, June 10 U.S. Senate Minority Leader
Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Republicans were open to
using a tax holiday for multinational companies as way to pay
for broad highway construction legislation this year.
McConnell said a tax holiday would give firms "the
opportunity to bring home overseas profits." The plan would give
companies a one-time reduction in the amount of taxes they pay
on profits earned abroad, giving them an incentive to repatriate
those earnings.
The Republican senator said the extra revenue could go to
the Highway Trust Fund, which is used for construction and
repair projects and is expected to run out of funds by late
August.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Peter Cooney)