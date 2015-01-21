By Jason Lange
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 21 President Barack Obama's
administration recently sent a blunt message to small business
owners who worry tax reform could leave them paying higher
income tax rates than corporations: Consider going corporate
yourselves.
In a closed-door meeting with lobbyists on Jan. 13, Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew fielded questions on whether it would be fair
to cut the corporate rate without lowering rates for businesses
that pay tax through their owners' individual filings.
Lew's answer was that some such firms, which are known as
"pass throughs," would probably be better off becoming
corporations, according to three people who were in the room and
asked not to be named.
"There was no interest in talking about rates for pass
throughs," said Dan Danner, the head of the National Federation
of Independent Business, who was also at the table with Lew.
Danner said the Federation, which lobbies for 350,000 small
and independent businesses, plans a noisy fight to win lower
rates for firms that do not register as corporations.
Many small business owners choose to pay taxes through
individual filings to take advantage of lower tax rates or to
avoid the added regulatory scrutiny that corporations face.
The administration wants to keep the individual tax code out
of reform talks because it sees little room for compromise with
Republicans, who reject Obama's calls for higher taxes for the
rich. Lew was on the stump again on Wednesday, the day after
Obama's State of the Union speech, pushing tax reform to boost
investment.
The battle over individual rates for businesses is an
initial step in broader tax reform talks.
Both the White House and many Republicans want to lower
corporate tax rates, but they also want to eliminate enough tax
breaks to keep the overhaul from increasing the budget deficit.
Obama said on Tuesday the tax code was "rigged" to let some
corporations pay nothing. He also urged lawmakers to make filing
tax returns easier for small businesses.
He did not, however, bring up his proposals to lower
corporate tax rates to 28 percent from its current level of 35
percent, outlined in budget proposals since 2012, which share
elements of a 2014 Republican bill that called for a 25 percent
corporate rate.
Many small businesses say cuts would be unfair to millions
of small firms that pay income tax rates as high as 39.6 percent
when filing via their owners' individual returns.
Comparing corporate and pass-through tax rates is not
straightforward, though, as some corporate income is also taxed
when shareholders pay taxes on dividends or profits from stock
sales.
Also clouding the argument, just 3 percent of individuals
with business income paid rates above 28 percent in 2007,
according to a 2011 study by the Treasury.
While senior Republicans, such as Representative Paul Ryan
say rates are too high for pass-through businesses, many
lobbyists see this as a battle for another day and are focused
on ensuring any legislation simplifies filing and makes
permanent a tax break on capital investments.
"My members will say this is one bite out of the apple and
then we can move on to the next one, which is lowering the
individual rate," said Karen Kerrigan, who heads the Small
Business & Entrepreneurship Council and was also at the table
with Lew.
The Treasury had no comment on Lew's message over individual
rates, but its spokeswoman said that Lew made clear in the
meeting that the administration was not asking small businesses
to pay for tax reform.
Kurt Summers, who runs a business selling, renting and
servicing generators in Austin, Texas, worries tax reform will
make it harder to compete with the distribution arms of
corporations like Caterpillar Inc. and Cummins Inc.
. Summers files his business taxes using an individual
return and usually pays rates above 28 percent.
"That's fewer dollars I have in the coffers to invest and
grow my businesses," he said.
