By Jason Lange
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 5 Poor screening led the IRS to
rehire hundreds of former employees with records of bad behavior
including falsifying forms and unauthorized access to taxpayer
information, an internal government watchdog found.
Auditors found the Internal Revenue Service between 2010 and
2013 gave jobs to 323 former employees who had displayed
unsavory conduct during prior stints at the agency, according to
the U.S. Treasury's Inspector General for Tax Administration on
Thursday.
The audit looked at roughly 7,000 workers rehired in the
period to fill mostly temporary positions.
Among the 323, five of the rehired workers had "serious
misconduct" issues, a category that includes threats and sexual
harassment. Another five had willfully failed to file federal
tax returns. Seventeen falsified employment forms or other
documents.
"Based on the types of prior performance and conduct issues
we identified, rehiring certain employees presents increased
risk to the IRS and taxpayers," said J. Russell George, the
inspector general for tax administration.
The watchdog recommended that the IRS consider more thorough
screening during its hiring process.
In a letter responding to the report, IRS Human Capital
Officer Daniel Riordan said the agency looks into people's
backgrounds before hiring them, and that some "issues" may have
happened so long ago they don't pose a risk. "IRS already fully
considers prior conduct and performance issues before the final
job offer is issued to all new hires," he said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)