(Adds IRS not pursuing collection of additional taxes based on
corrected forms)
WASHINGTON Feb 24 Americans who obtained health
insurance through an online federal marketplace and then filed
tax returns using flawed forms provided by the government do not
need to amend their returns, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.
"We have concluded that these individuals do not need to
file amended returns," a Treasury official said in a statement.
The Obama administration said on Feb. 20 that 800,000 people
who signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care
Act, commonly known as Obamacare, received incorrect tax forms
and should wait to receive new ones before filing their taxes.
The Treasury estimated that about 50,000 people have already
submitted their returns, using the incorrect forms. However,
these people do not have to worry about the Internal Revenue
Service coming after them if it turns out they would have owed
more money using the corrected forms.
"The IRS will not pursue the collection of any additional
taxes from these individuals based on updated information in the
corrected forms," said the official, who was not identified by
name.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Dan Grebler and Jonathan
Oatis)