By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. medical device maker
Medtronic Inc is likely to try to renegotiate the
structure and terms of its $42.9 billion deal to buy Ireland's
Covidien Plc in response to new U.S. tax rules,
according to people familiar with the situation.
The U.S. Treasury this week reduced the ease and benefits of
U.S. companies buying foreign rivals so they can move their tax
domicile abroad, a practice known as inversion. Concerns that
U.S. companies were using the strategy to avoid paying taxes
spurred the action.
The new rules make it more expensive for Medtronic to buy
Covidien, by potentially requiring it to take out a loan instead
of using cash held abroad, according to the people familiar with
the matter and a Reuters analysis of the contract.
Covidien, which originally approached Medtronic, could be
asked to consider a lower price, and to take more stock and less
cash, these people said. Increasing the stock component of the
deal would be needed to meet the new government threshold for an
inversion and resulting dip in U.S. taxes.
It remains unclear how receptive Covidien will be to that
possibility, and it has some leverage, since Medtronic faces an
$850 million breakup fee if it abandons the deal.
While Covidien allowed Medtronic to freely walk away from a
deal in the event of a U.S. tax law change, the new Treasury
guidelines fall short of a U.S. law change. If shareholders of
either company vote down the deal, there is no breakup fee.
Medtronic did not respond to requests for comment, but it
said earlier this week that it was studying Treasury's actions
and would release its position following a review. Covidien
could not be immediately reached for comment.
RECORD INVERSIONS
The allure of smaller tax bills in countries such as Ireland
and Britain has prompted at least 10 U.S. companies to attempt
inversions this year, a record.
Medtronic and AbbVie, which has agreed to buy
Dublin drugmaker Shire Plc for $54.7 billion, are both
subject to the new restrictions, raising questions about this
year's two largest announced inversions.
Lawyers and bankers say Medtronic appears to be the biggest
victim of the rules, not only for the size and structure of its
deal, but also given the fact that a key target of Treasury's
actions is foreign profits held offshore by U.S. multinationals.
Medtronic has roughly $14 billion of cash held overseas, the
most among the nine companies with pending inversion deals.
AbbVie, meanwhile, has a significant portion of its $10 billion
cash held in foreign subsidiaries.
A big draw of the Covidien takeover was the potential to
access substantially all of Covidien's cash without subjecting
it to U.S. tax. Under U.S. tax law, Medtronic has to pay a U.S.
corporate tax of 35 percent if it brings home foreign earnings,
for purposes such as distributions to shareholders.
Many inversions are driven by the promise of lower tax
rates, but Medtronic already has an effective tax rate of 18
percent, similar to that of Covidien. It has said the combined
company's tax rate would decline by one or two percentage point.
One new tax rule prevents inverted companies from using
"hopscotch" loans that allow them to avoid dividend taxes when
tapping such tax-deterred foreign profits. Another rule bars
inverters from gaining access to the same kinds of profits by
using "decontrolling" strategies that restructure foreign units
so they are no longer U.S. controlled.
Those guidelines mean Medtronic may now have to rely on a
roughly $13.5 billion bridge loan to finance the cash portion of
its Covidien deal. Medtronic had planned to lend some of its
foreign money to its new Irish parent to help pay for the deal,
according to the merger document, but that plan is now
potentially exposed to the anti-hopscotch rule.
While the cash would have been a zero cost, drawing on the
loan would incur Medtronic an initial interest expense of around
1.15 percent, which would rise further depending on the duration
of the loan, according to calculations by Thomson Reuters Loan
Pricing Corp.
Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis this week estimated that
raising debt would cut earnings-per-share accretion from the
deal by 3-4 percent, or 14-18 cents per share, and would nearly
double a key debt load ratio, pro forma total debt to earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Further, in order to make the merged company an
Irish-domiciled entity under the new U.S. tax rules, Medtronic
will have to increase the stock component of the cash-and-stock
offer such that Covidien shareholders end up with more than 40
percent of the combined company.
Currently, Covidien shareholders are set to own 30 percent
of the merged company.
The merger, if successful, would create a close competitor
in size to the medical device business of industry leader
Johnson & Johnson Co. It broadens Medtronic's scope
beyond its array of heart devices, spinal implants and insulin
pumps into devices used in surgical procedures.
The companies said the expansion should allow them to
provide one-stop service to hospitals, thus better competing for
business, particularly in the United States where healthcare
reform and shrinking government reimbursement for medical
procedures has kept pressure on device pricing.
They forecast the combination would bring at least $850
million of annual pre-tax cost synergies by the end of fiscal
2018.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York, Additional reporting by
Michelle Sierra, editing by Peter Henderson)