WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Treasury Department
this week will clamp down further on tax-avoiding "inversion"
deals done by U.S. companies with foreign rivals, according to a
letter obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
With a major inversion deal in the works between U.S. drug
maker Pfizer Inc and smaller Irish competitor Allergan
Plc, Treasury said in the letter, "Later this week, we
intend to issue additional targeted guidance to deter and reduce
further the economic benefits of corporate inversions."
Details were not spelled out in the letter, which was
addressed to four lawmakers, comprising U.S. Senators Ron Wyden
and Orrin Hatch and Representatives Kevin Brady and Sander
Levin.
