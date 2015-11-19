(Adds details on new rules, background, byline)

By Kevin Drawbaugh

WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday clamped down on tax-avoiding "inversion" deals that U.S. companies do with foreign corporations. It was not immediately clear if the new rules would affect drug maker Pfizer Inc's roughly $150 billion bid for smaller Irish rival Allergan Plc.

The combination of New York-based Pfizer, which makes Viagra, and Allergan, maker of Botox, would create the world's biggest drug company, domiciled in Ireland for tax purposes.

In inversions, a U.S. company typically buys a smaller foreign rival and relocates, at least on paper, to its home country so the combined company is no longer U.S.-based, though core management usually stays in the United States.

Effective immediately, Treasury said it is taking several steps, including making inversions harder to do by limiting a U.S. acquirer's ability to set up a new foreign parent in a third country, and to "stuff" assets into a foreign parent to meet existing limits on post-inversion ownership levels.

In addition, Treasury said it is tightening an existing rule to "limit the ability of a U.S. multinational to replace its U.S. tax residence with tax residence in another country in which it does not have substantial business activities."

"While we intend to take additional action in the coming months, there is only so much the Treasury Department can do to prevent these tax-avoidance transactions. Only legislation can decisively stop inversions," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a statement outlining the new rules.

The Treasury Department said it was taking several other steps, some effective immediately and some retroactive to Sept. 22, 2014, when the department last clamped down on the transactions.