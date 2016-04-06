(New throughout)
By David Ingram
April 6 U.S. tax rules are more difficult to sue
over than other regulations that emanate from Washington,
presenting a challenge to anyone considering a lawsuit over an
Obama administration plan to discourage deals known as
inversions, tax lawyers say.
Business trade groups have frequently gone to court since
President Barack Obama took office in 2009 to try to block rules
about the environment, health or labor unions, but taxes are
different because of a law that generally bars suits until a tax
is assessed, the lawyers said in interviews this week.
The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a package of measures
on Monday designed to counter a wave of tax-evading acquisitions
in which U.S. corporations move offshore, largely for tax
benefits.
The measures have already felled the $160 billion merger of
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Ireland-based Allegan Plc
.
It was not clear whether either company or anyone else would
sue the Treasury Department. The companies did not immediately
respond to requests for comment about a potential lawsuit.
The head of the largest U.S. business lobbying group, U.S.
Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue, floated the
possibility on Wednesday when he told CNBC that he had asked
people, "What is the scope of their authority, and is it
something you'd sue about?"
Donohue said, though, that a potential lawsuit would take a
long time and corporations would need to deal with the
regulations "for a while."
A Chamber spokeswoman, Blair Holmes, said later in an email
that it was too early to decide about a possible lawsuit.
Another trade group chief, Organization for International
Investment President Nancy McLernon, also would not rule out a
legal challenge.
Treasury Department staff had taken steps to ensure their
plan had a strong basis in law and believed that their authority
to act was clear, a spokeswoman said.
One huge advantage for the government is procedural. An 1867
law called the Anti-Injunction Act says that in general no legal
challenge can be brought against a tax until it is assessed. In
2011 and 2012, the law threatened to derail lawsuits against
Obama's healthcare overhaul.
Under the act's bar, a company such as Pfizer would need to
move forward with a merger, file a tax return, and then be
assessed by the Internal Revenue Service before it could sue,
lawyers said, and it is not clear whether shareholders could
stomach the uncertainty for so long.
"For better or worse, there really aren't timely ways of
challenging a tax regulation like this," said Edward Kleinbard,
a professor who specializes in tax law at the University of
Southern California.
Patrick Smith, a tax lawyer in Washington who is a partner
at the law firm Ivins, Phillips & Barker, wrote in a tax journal
last year that the courts could be open to a faster, more
aggressive alternative. He said any business contemplating an
inversion might be able to sue in federal district court under
the Administrative Procedure Act, as someone would sue over
other regulations.
Such an approach is untested, however. "It's novel thinking
that's basically unchartered territory," Smith said.
Beyond procedural hurdles, a plaintiff would face a steep
climb trying to argue that the Treasury Department exceeded its
legal authority, tax lawyers said.
For one set of proposed regulations aimed at a practice
known as earnings stripping, the Treasury Department is relying
on a section of the tax code enacted in 1969. Congress intended
the section to give the department broad authority, according to
research by Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the
Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, although a plaintiff could
try to argue the opposite.
Another question would be whether temporary regulations
issued on Monday addressing serial acquisitions by a non-U.S.
company would - in the case of Allergan - be unlawfully
retroactive. Tax lawyers said, though, that the government could
reasonably argue that the rules apply only to a deal that has
not closed, such as the Allergan-Pfizer merger.
As with all regulations, federal agencies have some leeway
to make reasonable interpretations of the law, lawyers said.
"In the past, the courts have tended to give significant
deference to Treasury on how to interpret and apply their code,"
said Adam Rosenzweig, a law professor at Washington University
in St. Louis.
(Reporting by David Ingram in New York; Additional reporting by
Andy Sullivan in Washington and Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Nick Zieminski)