By Patrick Temple-West

WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service issued guidance on Wednesday for tax treatment of "bearer bonds," often used by U.S. companies to issue debt in foreign countries, drawing warnings from tax professionals of possible debt market disruption ahead.

Congress two years ago restricted bearer bond issuance by U.S. companies in foreign countries. That limit takes effect on March 19. The IRS guidance was meant to tell companies and bondholders how to comply with the law and avoid penalties.

Despite the signposts set down by the tax-collecting agency, some among market players remained concerned.

"There is a bit of an unknown as to what the market will do after the 18th," said Payson Peabody, tax counsel for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

"There could be some market disruptions, but I don't know whether they are material or not," he said.

Japan's central securities depository has also warned of market disruptions.

U.S. companies that issue "Samurai" bonds, which are denominated in yen, could lose a major source of funding without the IRS clarity, said Haruhiko Kato, CEO of the Japan Securities Depository Center in a Feb. 28 letter to the IRS.

The IRS cannot determine for tax purposes who receives interest payments from bearer bonds because of the way they are sold and held in foreign countries.

The 2010 law imposes penalties on companies and bondholders for not reporting bearer bond interest to the IRS.

"Congress has just felt that bearer bonds are just inherently bad because they allow people to hold the instruments of value without identifying who they are," said Philip Garlett, a partner at Burt Staples & Maner LLP in Washington.

Issuance of the bonds has been restricted in the United States since 1982. The bonds are still issued by U.S. businesses in foreign markets to foreign individuals, according to the IRS.

Companies have already started shifting away from issuing bearer bonds. That trend could accelerate without "iron-clad" guidance from the U.S. government, Peabody added. (Reporting By Patrick Temple-West, Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Gary Crosse)