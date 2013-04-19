GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as China gains; oil up on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service will close its taxpayer assistance centers and taxpayer telephone services on May 24, June 14, July 5, July 22 and August 30 due to federal budget cuts, the tax-collecting agency said on Friday.
IRS Acting Commissioner Steven Miller said he and 90,000 other staffers must take at least five days without pay in the coming months as part of the across-the-board "sequester" budget cuts. Two more furlough days may be needed in August or September, he said.
The sequester went into force after President Barack Obama and Congress failed to agree to a deficit-cutting plan by March 1, requiring government agencies to cut spending by $85 billion.
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday lifted by the 8 percent surge in shares of Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier. As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent, to 9,915.13 points, after closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets where shut Monday and Tuesday for public holidays. The electronics subindex rose 1.6 percent, while the finan