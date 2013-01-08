* Tax agency says delay due to "fiscal cliff" legislation
* Refunds postponed to February for many taxpayers
* Original start date for filing 2012 returns was Jan. 22
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Jan 8 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service said on Tuesday it will begin accepting 2012 tax filings
on Jan. 30, eight days later than originally planned, meaning
millions of early-filing taxpayers will have to wait until
February at the earliest for a refund.
More than 120 million households should be able to start
filing tax returns on Jan. 30, the agency said.
"This date ensures we have the time we need to update and
test our processing systems," IRS acting Commissioner Steven
Miller said in a statement.
The delay stems from the Jan. 2 enactment of tax law changes
made to resolve the "fiscal cliff," the package of automatic tax
increases and federal spending cuts scheduled to start in the
new year until averted by last-minute legislation.
The IRS could not write certain tax forms and tables without
knowing how the law might reshape the U.S. tax code.
About 18 million taxpayers usually file tax returns in
January, and 98 percent of them receive a refund, said tax
preparation company H&R Block Inc., citing IRS data.
These taxpayers often include low-income individuals who file
returns early to get refundable tax credits.
"With refunds now coming several weeks later, those who can
afford it the least are impacted the most," said Kathy
Pickering, executive director of the Tax Institute at H&R Block.
The filing delay will not affect revenues at H&R Block or
its online tax preparation rival, Intuit Inc., said Gil
Luria, an analyst with investment firm Wedbush Securities.
Intuit told analysts in December that tax filing delays
could shift between $50 million and $70 million of revenue into
the company's third quarter.
Block's Pickering said: "We don't expect this will affect
our overall volume at all."
The 11th-hour fiscal cliff bill set up another, potentially
even more troublesome convergence of events in late February and
early March. That is when the bill's two-month delay in spending
cuts will end. It is also when the federal government again will
hit its borrowing limit and when authorization for the federal
budget runs out.
It was unclear what impact these events might have on tax
refunds. For instance, if the Treasury Department is forced to
prioritize government payouts to avoid hitting the debt ceiling,
tax refunds could be delayed, industry participants have said.
IRS officials were asked about the debt ceiling and tax
refunds on a conference call Tuesday with businesses. The
officials declined to answer specific questions, said sources
familiar with the call.
The IRS had to delay the start of the filing season in 2011,
but only for those itemizing deductions, affecting 9 million
individuals. That delay was also due to late action by Congress.