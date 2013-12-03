WASHINGTON Dec 3 The Internal Revenue Service
needs to be better prepared to stop possibly fraudulent claims
for tax subsidies that some Americans will soon be able to get
under the Affordable Care Act, the tax agency's inspector
general said on Tuesday.
Beginning in 2014, a tax credit will be available to low-
and middle-income individuals to help them pay for health
insurance, based on a percentage of income.
The credit is meant to help people get coverage in insurance
marketplaces being set up by the states and federal government
as part of President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as
"Obamacare."
In an audit, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax
Administration (TIGTA), said two new IRS systems to catch tax
refund fraud are under development.
"Until these new systems are successfully developed and
tested, TIGTA remains concerned that the IRS's existing fraud
detection system may not be capable of identifying ACA refund
fraud," the watchdog said.
Additionally, TIGTA said some IRS cybersecurity controls
were inadequate and need "corrective actions."
In response to the TIGTA findings, White House spokesman Jay
Carney said on Tuesday: "The IRS aggressively safeguards our
information systems and combats tax fraud. Our efforts to
protect the integrity of our Affordable Care Act programs are no
exception."
IRS acting commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement:
"The IRS has a strong, effective system in place for
administering the premium tax credit."
Republicans in Congress seized on the TIGTA report as
another sign of Obamacare's problems.
"The Obamacare premium subsidies are a fraudster's dream
come true," Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said in a statement.
"The problems with these tax credits are deeply rooted in the
law itself."
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Gunna Dickson)