* Tax evasion by 'transfer pricing' a top target for IRS
* Talent comes from Big Four audit, law, consulting firms
* 'The deck is stacked against them' - academic on IRS
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service is staffing up with high-powered talent to crack down on
companies shifting profits from country to country to lower
their tax bills, a strategy the agency has targeted before with
only limited success.
The IRS showed its elevated concern on the issue, known as
"transfer pricing," last May by hiring Samuel Maruca to fill the
newly created post of transfer pricing director.
He has since brought aboard specialists from Big Four audit
firms KPMG and Ernst & Young LLP, as well as
law firm Mayer Brown and boutique consultancy Horst Frisch.
Maruca, who came from law firm Covington & Burling, is still
recruiting. He told Reuters the agency previously had "had a
difficult time attracting and retaining economists."
Now, he said, the IRS's international group "has significant
external hiring authority."
Transfer pricing is a booming field of global tax law. It
involves multinational corporations that are constantly moving
goods, services and assets from one subsidiary to another in
different countries and how they account for these "transfers."
By carefully manipulating the pricing of such moves,
companies can effectively shift profits to low-tax countries
from high-tax ones, lowering their overall tax costs.
Governments in the developing and developed world, many of
them faced with crushing deficits, are working to curb transfer
pricing because it reduces corporate tax revenues.
IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman made changes at the agency in
mid-2010 that set the stage for bringing in Maruca, who has
filled 40 positions so far and plans to bring on up to 60 more
staffers.
The IRS, which employs 90,000 people, saw its budget cut by
2.5 percent by Congress for fiscal 2012 to $11.8 billion.
UNDERPAID AND OUT-GUNNED
Federal agencies often struggle to keep up with higher-paid
private-sector professionals. The IRS is no exception and there
is some skepticism about Maruca's chances.
"The economic crisis allowed the IRS to attract talented,
experienced industry professionals who might not have been
available previously," said ex-deputy IRS Commissioner Michael
Dolan, now director of KPMG's Washington national tax practice.
"The $64,000 question is, what will be able to do
... and will he really have enough resources to change the
game?"
To curtail tax avoidance through transfer pricing,
governments seek to limit the ability of corporations to
manipulate transfer prices. National laws, though variable from
country to country, generally call for "arms-length" pricing.
In theory, that means corporations must set transfer prices
that are at or near market level, not artificially raised or
lowered. But enforcement is complex, especially for intangible
assets, s uc h as search-engine algorithms or trademarks.
"The valuation problems are insurmountable," said Edward
Kleinbard, a professor at the University of Southern California
and former chief of staff at the Joint Committee on Taxation,
which analyzes tax policy for the U.S. Congress.
"There are billion-dollar disputes on just the arms-length
transfer pricing of intangibles."
In December, payment transfer firm Western Union Co
announced it was part of a $1.2 billion transfer pricing
settlement with the IRS for taxes owed from 2003 through 2011.
The dispute included intangible property and trademark
royalties.
IRS LAGS
By one measure of transfer pricing enforcement, the IRS lags
behind tax treaty partners. In fiscal 2011, 85 percent of
transfer pricing audit adjustments were initiated by a foreign
country, rather than by the IRS, according to IRS statistics.
That was up from 77 percent in fiscal 2010.
Two major transfer pricing court decisions went against the
IRS in 2009 and 2010.
"Clearly, the IRS is trying to figure out what to do next on
its litigation strategy in these important transfer pricing
cases," said Eric Solomon, a director at Ernst & Young, who
called Maruca's group a "SWAT team."
As the IRS raises its game, the pharmaceutical and high-tech
sectors can expect close scrutiny, tax professionals said.
Businesses are sure to fight back. The IRS has ruffled
feathers on transfer pricing before with limited results.
"Anybody who thinks the IRS can ultimately enforce transfer
pricing is either an eternal optimist or delusional," said
Richard Harvey, a tax professor at Villanova University and
former senior adviser to the IRS's Shulman.
The staff changes and hiring at IRS "will help them on the
margins," Harvey said. "But they're still fighting a very
difficult battle where the deck is stacked against them."