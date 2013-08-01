WASHINGTON Aug 1 President Barack Obama on
Thursday will nominate John Koskinen, who has held a variety of
roles in government, to lead the Internal Revenue Service amid
a controversy over the agency's scrutiny of conservative
political groups, according to a congressional source.
If confirmed by the Senate, Koskinen will take over the
agency of about 90,000 employees responsible for administering
the increasingly complex tax code.
Koskinen was in charge of the government's effort to prevent
computer failures to prepare for the year 2000, is a former
executive of Freddie Mac, the government-controlled mortgage
funding group, and served as deputy mayor for Washington, D.C.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Vicki Allen)