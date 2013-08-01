(Adds details, comments)
By Kim Dixon and Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON Aug 1 President Barack Obama on
Thursday nominated John Koskinen, known as a trouble-shooter of
distressed organizations, to lead the Internal Revenue Service
amid a controversy over the agency's scrutiny of conservative
political groups.
If confirmed by the Senate, Koskinen will take over the
agency's 90,000 employees responsible for administering the
increasingly complex tax code.
The IRS has been reeling since an inspector general's
report in May found the agency unfairly handled applications
from Tea Party and other conservative groups seeking
tax-exemption.
The revelations led Obama to fire the acting IRS
commissioner and put others on administrative leave, while the
FBI and congressional committees began investigations.
Koskinen was in charge of the government's effort to prevent
computer failures ahead of the "Y2K" bug for the year 2000. He
helped manage Freddie Mac, the government-controlled mortgage
funding group, during the recent financial crisis, and served as
deputy mayor for Washington, D.C. during its troubled fiscal
times.
"John is an expert at turning around institutions in need of
reform," Obama said in a statement. "John knows how to lead in
difficult times ... I am confident that John will do whatever it
takes to restore the public's trust in the agency."
Koskinen will need confirmation by the Senate for a
five-year term. The IRS is now being led by an acting
commissioner, Daniel Werfel, appointed by Obama in May to serve
through September.
When the Tea Party controversy broke, former IRS
Commissioner Douglas Shulman and then-Acting Commissioner Steven
Miller angered Republicans, who said they failed to take
responsibility.
Werfel has had better relations with Republicans, but Dean
Zerbe, a former counsel to Republican Senator Charles Grassley,
said it is vital for stability that a permanent chief be in
place.
"Koskinen will need all his skills and background in
turnarounds as he brings his lunch pail to the IRS," Zerbe
said.
He may have his work cut out for him, with a top Republican
irked that Obama did not consult with him before making the
announcement.
"Given the magnitude of the scandal facing the IRS, I am
more than a little mystified that neither the President nor the
Secretary of Treasury either consulted with or told me in
advance," said Senator Orrin Hatch, the top Republican on the
Senate Finance Committee, which must clear the nomination.
On Thursday, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of
Representatives debated several bills to revamp rules at the
agency. Some were partisan measures not likely to go far, while
others were bipartisan such as one stating explicitly a
"taxpayer's bill of rights."
MANY ROLES
Koskinen is known for taking over crisis situations, such as
the federal government's feverish work to prevent what some said
could be a technological calamity with the year change from 1999
to 2000.
He is a lawyer by training with little record of a
background in taxes.
The IRS has taken over more responsibilities outside
traditional tax collection in recent years, from administering
refundable tax credits to playing a major role in implementing
Obama's healthcare law.
On Thursday, Werfel faced hostile questions from a
Republican committee on the agency's readiness to deal with its
healthcare law duties. The IRS is working frantically to get
systems up and running for online health exchanges by an Oct. 1
deadline.
The IRS also is preparing to enforce a new anti-tax evasion
law, the Foreign Account Taxpayer Compliance Act. The law's
start date was delayed until July 2014, in part because the IRS
was struggling to finish writing the implementation rules.
Congressional tax-writers are also working to revamp the tax
code, now running more than 70,000 pages, though the effort
faces steep odds in the hyper-partisan atmosphere in Washington.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Vicki Allen)