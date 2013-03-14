* Similar plans have been floated in Kansas, N.C., Nebraska
* La. plan would raise, broaden sales tax, raise cigarette
tax
* Some give Jindal plan little chance, despite GOP dominance
By Nanette Byrnes
March 14 In a year in which sweeping tax reforms
are on the table in several states, Louisiana's Bobby Jindal on
Thursday became the first U.S. governor to offer a detailed plan
to eliminate his state's income tax, a goal embraced by some
conservatives.
Seen as a potential candidate for national office, the
second-term Republican proposed eliminating Louisiana's personal
income tax and its corporate franchise tax, which together
generated $2.9 billion in tax receipts last year.
He called for raising the state sales tax to 5.88 percent
from 4 percent, broadening the sales tax to apply to many
services, and increasing cigarette taxes to $1.41 from 36 cents
per pack. Last year, the state sales tax generated $2.6 billion.
Similar plans have been floated by Republicans in Nebraska,
Kansas and North Carolina this year. Critics have said that
expanding sales taxes hurts working class and poor families who
spend more of their income on items subject to the tax.
Despite a strongly Republican legislature in Louisiana,
Jindal's plan faces skepticism in some quarters.
The plan "will not even get out of the House of
Representatives" because of the taxes it would raise, said C.B.
Forgotston, a lawyer, political commentator and former
legislative aide in Louisiana, who is often critical of Jindal.
The plan would need Democratic support to become law and
Forgotston said that was unlikely to materialize because the
bill does not increase overall revenues for the state.
Jindal's plan would extend the sales tax to some services,
but it is expected to exempt a wide range of them, including
healthcare, legal, construction, oil and gas services, education
and possibly others.
The plan was presented to a joint state legislative
committee. Jindal first floated the idea of swapping the income
tax for a sales tax increase in January. His staff has been
hashing out ways to do that for the past two months.
Many local governments impose fairly high sales taxes, and
adding more to the state levy could be troublesome in a state
that relies on tourist spending for much of its revenue.
The state's economy has been doing relatively well, with
unemployment well below national average, which may also make a
push for wholesale tax changes a tougher sell.
The plan drew praise from anti-tax groups. Patrick Gleason,
an official at Washington, D.C.-based Americans for Tax Reform,
said the plan would make the state's tax system more efficient
and competitive, particularly for businesses.
In addition to ending some taxes and increasing others, the
plan would make changes to Louisiana's tax system.
Jindal would create a three-judge tax court to hear all tax
cases. He also proposes to unify state and local sales tax
collection and auditing under one sales tax commission.
That would be needed for the state to begin collecting sales
tax on online purchases if national legislation permitting that
were to be approved in Washington, according to the proposal.
The Louisiana legislature will take up the plan in its
session starting April 8.