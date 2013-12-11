WASHINGTON Dec 11 The top Republican on the
U.S. Senate's tax-writing panel on Wednesday endorsed President
Barack Obama's nominee to be the next chief of the Internal
Revenue Service, smoothing the path for what will likely be a
prompt Senate confirmation.
John Koskinen, in a hearing before the Senate Finance
Committee, promised to address concerns raised by Republicans
about new IRS rules for tax-exempt organizations and the
agency's implementation of the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah, the committee's ranking
Republican, told Koskinen: "I want to see you confirmed, and I
will do what I can to see it happen."
Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio also said he
supported Koskinen's confirmation.
Democratic Senator Max Baucus, the committee's chairman,
said he aimed to hold a committee vote on the nomination on
Friday. Approval would send it to the full Senate, which is
controlled by Democrats.
The IRS has had a tough year. In May, a crisis exploded
around the agency's practice of applying extra scrutiny to
applications for tax-exempt status from conservative political
groups. The furor that ensued cost the acting IRS chief his job.
The IRS's reputation for political impartiality was damaged,
even as it struggled to handle the heavy burden of helping to
implement Obama's complicated healthcare law.
Koskinen, 74, is a Democrat who stepped in to run mortgage
giant Freddie Mac five years ago when it was engulfed by the
credit crisis. He is a multimillionaire philanthropist and
lawyer with little tax experience, but he has built respect
among Democrats and Republicans as a troubleshooter.
At his hearing, he faced no contentious exchanges with
committee senators. The session on Wednesday was a continuation
of one that ended abruptly on Tuesday after an unidentified
Republican senator invoked a seldom-used procedural rule to halt
it. No fallout from that episode was apparent on Wednesday.
The IRS's current chief, acting Commissioner Danny Werfel,
is scheduled to leave at the end of the year.
Koskinen promised Republicans he would play a central role
in finalizing proposed IRS rules, released in November, that are
supposed to define political activity for tax-exempt groups.
Some Republicans criticized the rules as too broad and for
not applying to tax-exempt labor unions. "The regulations need
to be evenhanded," Koskinen said.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Eric Beech)