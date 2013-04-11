WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew reiterated the U.S. government's opposition to a tax on
financial transactions, which would make banks pay for help in
the financial crisis and is gaining steam in Europe.
"I think the design element you're describing is very
problematic," Lew said in response to a question from Democratic
Representative Richard Neal on the House Ways and Means
Committee.
Eleven euro zone countries plan to introduce the tax next
January, but little support has emerged on the other side of the
Atlantic. Lew, who was testifying about the president's budget,
said any tax that applies to transactions beyond a country's
borders could cause difficulties.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Kim Dixon; Editing by Vicki
Allen)