WASHINGTON Aug 20 The estate of pop music
legend Michael Jackson is fighting the Internal Revenue Service
over taxes and penalties levied on a wide range of the star's
assets, including the Neverland Ranch, his "image and likeness"
and some recording properties, according to court documents.
The estate's challenge, filed in U.S. Tax Court, does not
disclose any dollar amounts, suggesting the differences in
estate taxes paid and allegedly owed could be significant, said
tax lawyers who reviewed the court filings on Tuesday.
The dispute centers on the value of estate assets at the
time of Jackson's death on June 25, 2009. Some assets, such as
the star's image and likeness, are extremely difficult to value
for tax purposes.
Under tax law, the penalties associated with the IRS's
allegations could be as high as 40 percent of the difference
between the taxes paid and those allegedly owed for some of the
items.
Though dollar amounts in the documents are redacted, the
IRS's deficiency notice said the tax agency levied penalties on
the value of Sycamore Valley Ranch Company LLC, which includes
the Neverland Ranch, according to the court filings.
The IRS issued to the estate a tax deficiency notice in May
and the estate filed its challenge in Tax Court on July 26. The
IRS has 60 days to respond to the Tax Court challenge.
Negotiators for the IRS and the estate have held meetings
for more than a year to try to resolve the valuation
differences, said Charles Rettig, one of the lawyers
representing the Jackson estate. He declined to say how much in
taxes and penalties are in dispute.
"The government believes estates of celebrities likely have
a significant audit potential," Rettig said on Tuesday. "The
estate believes the estate tax return properly reflected the
interests of Mr. Jackson as of the date of his death."
An IRS spokesman declined to comment.
Under Tax Court rules, the Jackson estate will not need to
pay any taxes or penalties unless the court rules for the IRS.
Jackson died at age 50 from an overdose of the surgical
anesthetic propofol while rehearsing for a series of comeback
concerts in London.
"The Michael Jackson estate was on a clear collision course
with the Tax Court," said Bridget Crawford, a tax professor at
Pace Law School, who reviewed the Tax Court filings.
(Reporting By Patrick Temple-West; Additional reporting by Eric
Kelsey; Editing by Howard Goller and Ken Wills)