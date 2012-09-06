* Sales-tax data the newest weapon in state's arsenal
* E-filing both a challenge and an opportunity
By Nanette Byrnes
Sept 6 New York State, a pioneer at catching tax
scofflaws in the digital age, has a new weapon in its arsenal -
data collected from debit and credit card purchases that will
help it detect retailers who are under-reporting sales.
By checking customer data against retailer tax returns,
wholesaler records and other sources, the state hopes to find
retailers who either fail to collect or remit the sales taxes
due.
Sales taxes made up 25 percent of the $101 billion in taxes
collected by New York on behalf of the state and local
governments during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012. With
tax revenue slowly recovering from the housing bust and
recession of 2007-2009, states are under greater pressure to
collect every dollar owed.
The sales-tax campaign is the latest in a series of New York
actions cited by others as an electronic-era model for cracking
down at a time of tight budgets, smaller staffs and an
increasingly sophisticated population of tax cheats.
The overall conversion to e-filing - 87 percent of the 9.2
million state income tax returns New Yorkers filed last year
were electronic - has opened the doorway to new forms of cyber
tax fraud.
"You close down one scheme and that opens up another one,"
said Thomas Mattox, New York commissioner of taxation and
finance who, prior to joining the department in 2010, was global
head of operational risk management for Goldman Sachs.
Analysis of 2011 U.S. Census data by Oracle Corp showed that
states collected approximately $760 billion in revenue last
year, but lost out on another 18 percent - $136 billion - due to
non-compliant taxpayers.
Verenda Smith, assistant director of the Federation of Tax
Administrators, said 80 percent of the national group's
discussions on tax compliance focus on data and better use of
it.
NEARLY A DECADE OF MINING DATA
New York's approach to mining data began in 2003 with a goal
of improving tax return audits. In the near-decade since, its
systems have saved the state more than $2 billion, of which $442
million came in during 2011, the Taxation Department said.
Over the years the systems have expanded to include
fact-checking of withholdings information reported on income tax
returns against that reported by employers, and helping the
collections department focus on cases with the best chance of
significant recovery for the state.
"New York has had a great success with this," said Michael
Bryan, director of neighboring New Jersey's Division of
Taxation.
Historically, auditing has been a paper-intensive business,
conducted in large rooms filled with bins where staff
hand-sorted returns for audit. Even today, many states and the
federal tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service cannot review
every return.
In May, the IRS reported in congressional testimony that new
screening and fraud filters have improved its record of spotting
false federal returns before refunds are sent out. In New York
State, every tax return filed is reviewed by its Case
Identification and Selection System (CISS).
By comparing the sales reported by credit card companies
with those a retailer reports on state tax returns, CISS hopes
to build models of industry trends that will help it to detect
fraud.
The state already tries to validate sales tax payments from
largely cash businesses such as bars and pizzerias, with
information from wholesalers and distributors, but the more
third-party data, the better, Mattox said.
Shaun Barry, who leads IBM's anti-fraud consulting practice
and works with New York State, compares CISS's ability to pick
up patterns and make predictions to a tax version of Netflix or
Amazon. Instead of suggesting movies or books to enjoy, CISS
predicts problematic returns, and what kind of collection action
will be most effective with a certain taxpayer.
FLAWS IN THE SYSTEM
It's not perfect. Cash transactions are especially ill
suited to data analysis, since there is little third-party
verification in the cash economy.
The department has seen a climb in merchants demanding cash
payments already in the few months since New York started mining
credit card sales tax trends, Mattox said.
Another area where cash plays a big role is the Earned
Income Tax Credit (EITC), a federal, state and local income tax
credit for low- to moderate-income working taxpayers. Many who
claim the credit earn a living in cash, and often pay with cash
for such needs as childcare. With no substantiating third-party
sources verifying those transactions, many legitimate claims are
being kicked out, taxpayer advocates said.
"A computer is good, but it's not a human being. You need
judgment in some of these things," said Jack Trachtenberg, a
lawyer who served as the state's taxpayer rights advocate from
2009 until February this year, and who fielded many complaints
about legitimate credits that were denied.
Of New York's 9.2 million 2011 individual tax returns, 1.7
million claimed an EITC credit, and the state paid out nearly $1
billion in credits. About 7 percent of the EITC returns were
flagged for review, and half of those got some or all credit.
New York cannot retreat on EITC review because it has been a
persistent target of fraud, with prison-based criminal rings
trying to abuse it, as well as many more run-of-the-mill tax
cheats, Mattox said. Neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut have
implemented programs based on New York's.
Last year, the federal government paid out more than $15
billion in EITC credits to ineligible people or for ineligible
services, according to the U.S. Government Accountability
Office.