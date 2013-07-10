By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, July 10 Grover Norquist, the
influential anti-tax activist, on Wednesday threw his support
behind the latest bid by Senate tax writers to overhaul the U.S.
tax code. But he added caveats that highlight the challenges
lawmakers face in their quest.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Democrat,
and the panel's top Republican, Senator Orrin Hatch, proposed
last month to scrap all tax breaks and start fresh in an effort
to simplify the code and lower tax rates.
Their pitch to senators: if you want to put a tax break back
into the code, make a convincing case for it before July 26.
After that, Senate tax writers would spend coming months
drafting a bill for possible introduction after Congress returns
from its August recess.
"I write today to support the 'blank slate' approach to tax
reform," Norquist said in a letter to Hatch.
The Baucus-Hatch effort faces tough odds, in large part
because Democrats and Republicans disagree on whether an
overhaul should raise new tax revenue.
Some party leaders and other lawmakers are also skeptical
about identifying politically popular tax breaks to nix for
legislation that is uncertain to move in the near term.
Baucus and most Democrats say the government needs new
revenue. They say not all the money gained by scrapping tax
breaks should go to lowering tax rates. Most Republicans,
including Norquist, take the opposite view.
"A revenue-neutral reform target is an absolutely essential
precondition to any tax reform," Norquist wrote. "Tax reform
should not be a stalking horse for a net tax increase."
Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, listed
several other steps senators should take including eliminating
taxes on capital gains and dividends, a move not backed by most
Democrats.
Reporting By Kim Dixon