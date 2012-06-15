* President says GOP's fiscal math doesn't add up
* Warns on deep budget cuts, middle-class tax breaks
* Republicans have offered no complete fiscal plan
By Kevin Drawbaugh and Kim Dixon
June 15 U.S. President Barack Obama challenged
reporters on Thursday to check out his analysis of the
Republicans' plan for taxes, the budget and the deficit - a plan
sketched so far only in vague terms.
The president said his rival Mitt Romney and other
Republicans want to keep the tax cuts approved under President
George W. Bush, "add another $5 trillion in tax cuts on top of
that," cut $1 trillion from the budget, and reduce the deficit.
Obama's main point was that, in his view, the Republicans'
math does not add up - that they could not reduce the deficit
and cut taxes without gutting core federal spending and ending
middle-class tax breaks for things like mortgage interest.
"Now, I'm looking forward to the press following up and
making sure that, you know, I'm not exaggerating," Obama said in
a campaign speech in Cleveland, Ohio, a key battleground state.
He said Republicans had not specified spending cuts, but he
warned that if cuts on the scale he described were made, then
"10 million college students would lose an average of $1,000
each in financial aid; 200,000 children would lose the chance to
get an early education in the Head Start program."
Fewer medical and scientific research grants would be
available, millions would not benefit from the healthcare reform
law Republicans want to repeal, and there would be major changes
to coverage for millions on Medicaid and Medicare, he said.
"The cuts to this part of the budget would be deeper than
anything we've ever seen in modern times," Obama said. "This is
not spin ... This is what they're presenting as their plan."
Except that Romney and the Republicans have not laid out a
complete, comprehensive plan for what they want to do on taxes,
the budget and the deficit.
Instead, they have made some general proposals, avoiding
details on the hard parts, and preserving room for political
maneuver, while largely focusing on attacking Obama in their
campaign to unseat him in the Nov. 6 elections.
FEWS SPECIFICS FROM ROMNEY
Romney, in particular, has offered few specifics. In
February, while still fighting for the nomination, he offered a
tax plan, the basics of which are still on his web site.
Romney vowed to slash marginal tax rates for all Americans
by 20 percent; scrap the Alternative Minimum Tax and the estate
tax; eliminate taxes on capital gains, interest and dividends
for those earning less than $200,000; and cut the top corporate
income tax rate to 25 percent from 35 percent, along with making
a handful of additional corporate tax law changes.
Various budget-cutting proposals have been put forward by
Republican lawmakers, including Representative Paul Ryan.
Obama appeared to get some of the figures he mentioned in
his speech from Ryan's budget plan, which Romney has embraced,
but which is also short on specifics about targeted programs.
The Tax Policy Center, a centrist think tank, estimated in
March that the Romney plan would cut federal tax liability by
$480 billion in 2015, or just under $5 trillion over 10 years.
The center noted its analysis was incomplete because Romney
has not spelled out how he would "broaden the base" of taxpayers
to help lower rates. Romney has said that some tax benefits for
the wealthy might have to be curtailed.
Obama also said 70 percent of the benefits from Romney's
proposed tax cuts would go to those making more than $200,000 a
year. A Tax Policy Center analysis shows 67 percent of Romney's
proposed tax cuts benefit those in upper income groups.
The Romney campaign did not immediately return an email
requesting comment on Obama's charge that Romney's economic plan
would lead to $5 trillion in tax cuts and massive cuts in
government spending. Romney has said repeatedly that his
policies would boost economic growth and tax revenues.
"I am absolutely convinced that you are going to see an
extraordinary resurgence of America's economy. It's going to
come roaring back with the right policy," Romney told supporters
at a campaign fundraiser in Chicago on Thursday evening.