April 25 Two senior U.S. Internal Revenue
Service executives who were instrumental in the rollout of
President Barack Obama's new healthcare law are retiring,
according to an internal IRS memorandum obtained by Reuters on
Friday.
Sarah Hall Ingram will step down at the end of April and
James Taylor by the end of May, said the memo sent to IRS staff
on behalf of IRS Commissioner John Koskinen.
Taylor has been senior director of Affordable Care Act
operations and Ingram, director of services and enforcement in
the Affordable Care Act (ACA) office.
Before she took her post in the ACA office in late 2010,
Ingram headed the IRS tax-exempt division when it started
subjecting conservative groups allied with the Tea Party
movement to extra scrutiny, also a controversial matter.
