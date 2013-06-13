By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, June 13 Support from U.S.-based
multinational companies is coalescing around a proposal to stem
offshore profit shifting and cut the tax rate on some corporate
profits, a top congressional Republican working to revamp the
tax code said on Thursday.
Under the proposal, income from intangible assets such as
patents and trademarks earned by U.S. companies abroad would
face an immediate 15 percent tax rate. That would be well below
the present 35 percent tax rate that can be deferred by leaving
profits abroad. Companies would also get an immediate deduction
for taxes paid.
This would represent a major shift in U.S. taxation of the
foreign profits of U.S. multinationals, many of which now park
profits offshore, often in countries where taxes are very low,
or through methods that allow them to avoid tax altogether.
"Companies would feel less pressure to shift income to
low-tax jurisdictions because that income would be taxed at the
same rate - whether it is earned in the United States or
Bermuda," Dave Camp, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee in
the U.S. House of Representatives, said at a hearing on
Thursday.
The session comes at a time of heated discussion in Europe,
and to a lesser degree in the United States, about corporate tax
evasion. The problem is expected to be a point of discussion at
next week's Group of 8 meeting of the leaders of the world's top
industrialized nations in Northern Ireland.
On Capitol Hill, momentum toward overhauling the U.S. tax
code, including laws covering multinationals, stalled last month
amid a political controversy at the U.S. Internal Revenue
Service. Camp is trying to get overhaul efforts moving again.
Camp's goal is to cut the top corporate and individual tax
rates to 25 percent. In a draft proposal issued in 2011, the
Michigan lawmaker proposed three options to prevent erosion of
the tax base under any plan to trim the corporate tax rate.
He said that one method, dubbed "Option C" got "the most
support from the business community."
That option would impose an immediate 15 percent tax rate on
certain "intangible" income earned offshore by U.S. companies.
Intangible income is highly mobile.
Profits of this sort are presently taxable at the 35 percent
corporate income tax rate, though many multinationals avoid
paying that rate by leaving the profits overseas. No tax is due
on much of offshore profits as long as they are not brought into
the United States under a practice known as offshore tax
deferral.
Camp has vowed to move legislation out of his panel this
year to revamp the convoluted and widely disliked U.S. tax code
for the first time since 1986.
STATELESS INCOME
University of California law professor Edward Kleinbard was
skeptical of Camp's approach. Kleinbard said it would be
extremely difficult to estimate the profits from intangible
assets.
Kleinbard, a former chief of staff to the congressional
Joint Committee on Taxation, said at the hearing that stronger
measures are required. He proposed mandating that companies
reveal where their income is earned and the tax rates they paid
around the world.
That would help solve the problem of "stateless" income,
which came up at a congressional hearing last month on computer
giant Apple Inc.'s tax planning.
The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found
that Apple in 2012 avoided $9 billion in U.S. taxes using a
strategy involving three offshore units with no discernible tax
home or "residence."
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company abides by
all tax laws and made no apologies for its tax planning.
But Kleinbard said "The stream of tax-free foreign income
encourages U.S. firms to engage in tax arbitrage, by leaving all
their global interest expense in the U.S. parent, where it
erodes the domestic tax base."
Camp's Democratic counterpart in the Senate, Finance
Committee Chairman Max Baucus, is working on a parallel effort
to revamp the code.
Both leaders face major hurdles, including divisions among
the parties about whether to raise new revenue and which
"loopholes" to cut to fund lower rates.