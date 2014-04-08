* Senate Finance Committee Chairman Wyden calls for reform
* Total of profits stashed abroad up 93 percent 2008-2013
* GE tops list, followed by Microsoft, Pfizer, Merck, Apple
By Kevin Drawbaugh and Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, April 8 Foreign profits held
overseas by U.S. corporations to avoid taxes at home nearly
doubled from 2008 to 2013 to top $2.1 trillion, said a private
research firm's report, prompting a call for reform by the
Senate's top tax law writer.
"The new numbers ... certainly highlight what is one of the
key challenges for tax reform. I do think there need to be some
reforms in this area," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron
Wyden told reporters on Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
Under U.S. law, corporations do not have to pay income tax
on most of their overseas profits until they are brought into
the United States. These earnings can be held offshore for years
if they are classified as indefinitely invested abroad.
Research firm Audit Analytics said in a report issued last
week that the total of such earnings was up 93 percent from 2008
to 2013, citing federal financial filings for companies listed
in the Russell 1000 index of U.S. corporations.
Conglomerate General Electric Co had the biggest pile
of earnings stored abroad, at $110 billion, the firm said.
Next were software maker Microsoft Corp, with $76.4
billion; drugmakers Pfizer Inc, with $69 billion, and
Merck & Co Inc, with $57.1 billion; and high-tech group
Apple Inc, with $54.4 billion, it said.
In response, GE said in a statement: "GE operates in more
than 170 countries, and most of these overseas earnings have
been reinvested in active business operations like manufacturing
facilities and loans to non-U.S. customers."
Microsoft, Merck and Pfizer were not immediately available
for comment. Apple did not respond to requests for comment.
BAUCUS AND WYDEN
Congress has quarreled for years over the law that lets
multinationals stash profits abroad tax-free. Some favor killing
the law - known as offshore corporate income tax deferral - and
some back a one-time tax holiday that would let companies bring
foreign profits home, or "repatriate" them, at a low tax rate.
Debate over offshore deferral flared again in November when
Wyden's predecessor as finance committee chairman, former
Democratic Senator Max Baucus, proposed doing both. Baucus
resigned weeks later to become U.S. ambassador to China.
Wyden in the past has called for repeal of offshore
deferral, along with a repatriation holiday, among other changes
to the tax code, which he last month called "a rotten carcass
that the special interests feast on."
No decisive action is likely for now, however, with Congress
deadlocked over fiscal issues at least until after the November
mid-term congressional elections, according to policy analysts.
Next year lawmakers are likely to mount another push to
overhaul the tax code, a politically difficult feat that has not
been pulled off since 1986, when Republican President Ronald
Reagan and a divided Congress managed to get it done.
The top U.S. corporate income tax rate is 35 percent, though
few multinationals pay anywhere near that thanks to tax-reducing
loopholes written into the code in the past 28 years, including
some that have enabled wider use of offshore deferral.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot in
New York, Bill Rigby in Seattle, Edwin Chan in San Francisco;
Editing by Howard Goller and Tom Brown)